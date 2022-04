LCM (50m) Despite being denied entry into the 2022 World Championships, the majority of Russia’s best will be in action at the Russian Swimming Championships in Kazan. While it was initially slated to be a qualifier for the 2022 World Championships, the competition will now be used as the selection meet for the “Commonwealth Cup,” an event set to take place in Kazan in July.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO