ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Sustainable beauty trends for Earth Day with Stacy Cox

By Leila Shalhoub
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty Expert and esthetician Stacy Cox joined us with sustainable beauty...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Allure

The 5 Biggest K-Beauty Trends of 2022

In this installment of Ask the Beauty Expert, deputy beauty director Elizabeth Siegel looks to the world's skin-care epicenter to find the next big trends in K-beauty. Once upon a time, Allure ran advice columns by our favorite beauty pros. In celebration of our 30th anniversary, we're bringing back the tradition — but this time the expert is: us (we've learned a lot over the years). Send your burning (or itching, or otherwise inflamed) questions to beautyexpert@allure.com, and we might answer them in an upcoming story.
SKIN CARE
KTLA.com

Beauty experts Byrdie announce 2022 Eco Beauty Awards

The beauty experts at Byrdie have announced their 2022 Eco Beauty Awards, recognizing 80 products that are vegan, cruelty-free, green, sustainable or meet other eco-friendly criteria. Associate General Manager Lindsey Metrus joins KTLA to discuss three product picks in the categories of skincare, hair care, body care and makeup. To see the full list of Byrdie’s Sixth Annual Eco Beauty Award winners, click here.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Is It Possible To Love Both Fashion and the Earth?

In the midst of the early months of the pandemic, the overwhelming urge to dress more colorfully and freely experiment with one’s style coincided with the increasing awareness of fast fashion’s impact on the Earth. The desire to mix prints and colors merged with the rise in thrift shopping, as the strict solitude of quarantine encouraged many to reflect on the clothing that truly made us happy as well as our methods of consumption.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day
Hypebae

GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), GUESS Originals has released an eco-friendly five-piece collection. Joining the brand’s continued commitment to sustainability, the range is made using organic cotton fibers or polyester from recycled plastic bottles. Pieces include two T-shirts, a crewneck sweater, a dad hat and a tote bag. Each design is vintage-inspired, featuring nature-themed graphics throughout. The prints are created using eco-friendly water-based ink or a PVC free plastisol ink to prevent the release of any harmful chemicals.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals for Earth Day

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for Earth Day. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Roll'eat and much more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 53% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com. Sign...
SHOPPING
lonelyplanet.com

Earth Day 2022: Lonely Planet staff share their sustainable travel tips

Today marks the 52nd annual Earth Day, and as we celebrate more than five decades of the global environmental movement, responsible travel is front of mind. At Lonely Planet, we are passionate the world around us. As we explore, we try to be mindful of the impact our travel has on the planet. That’s why, to mark Earth Day 2022, we are sharing some of our top sustainable travel tips from our staff of passionate travelers.
TRAVEL
hypebeast.com

The North Face Recruits Online Ceramics to Celebrate Earth Day

The North Face has announced a new collaboration with Online Ceramics, taking inspiration from ‘70s California climb culture. Arriving to coincide with Earth Day, the collection mixes playful graphics with the launch of The North Face’s new Re-Grind process of using left over fabric scraps to create new garments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC Shows

Click here to read the full article. The on-air debut featured women’s swimwear live and across QVC’s digital platforms on Friday reaching 200 million homes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVilebrequin and Woolmark Co. Team Up for Swimwear CapsuleAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
KTLA.com

Plastic-free beauty and lifestyle products

It’s time to celebrate Earth Month, and Coco Eco editor in chief Anna Griffin joined us live to show us simple ways we can reduce single-use plastic in our lives, with a little style and a lot of sustainability. For more information on the products featured in this segment,...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy