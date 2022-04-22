What's going on at Chris Shepherd’s Houston restaurants? Here's a detailed timeline

Chef Chris Shepherd, on top of his many restaurants, is also the founder of the Southern Smoke Foundation. (Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

What in the world is Chris Shepherd, arguably Houston's most famous chef, up to?

The number of changes, shuffles, openings and closings that have happened among his Underbelly Hospitality restaurant group in the past few months is enough to merit its own confused math lady meme .

We break down what you need to know about his restaurants and try to make sense of it all.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, Shepherd’s Montrose restaurants One Fifth, Georgia James, UB Preserv and Hay Merchant have all closed. Here’s where each concept currently stands:

Shepherd gave up the lease at 1100 Westheimer, which housed both Georgia James and Hay Merchant.

Georgia James will reopen at Regent Square, a new mixed-use development off Allen Parkway, but it’s still operating temporarily in the former One Fifth space at 1658 Westheimer. Its last day there is planned for the end of May, and the Regent Square Georgia James location is currently slated for mid-June.

Meanwhile, beloved craft beer bar Hay Merchant is no more.

One Fifth is also closed forever—the revolving-concept restaurant was always meant to be open for a five-year lease anyway, so this was expected. The space is being used as Georgia James’ temporary home; after that, the group will vacate entirely (the building has been purchased by a new owner).

UB Preserv was the closest to Shepherd’s original, nationally acclaimed restaurant Underbelly, which operated from 2012 to 2018. When the chef announced UB Preserv would close for good, he'd revealed plans to open a Foo Fighters-themed bar in the space called Everlong Bar & Hideaway. Months later, however, that idea was shelved . The lease at 1609 Westheimer has already been taken over by another operator.

Cavatelli pasta with confit duck, Tuscan kale, pecorino and crispy duck skin at GJ Tavern (formerly Georgia James Tavern). (Julie Soefer)

From here, the plot thickens: Another restaurant called Georgia James Tavern opened in downtown’s Market Square Tower in July 2021.

Originally billed as Georgia James’ “little sister,” the restaurant announced this week it has changed its name to GJ Tavern, in part because of the pile-on confusion amid the other Georgia James closing and temporary reopening at One Fifth, and eventual move to Regent Square. (Still with us?)

GJ Tavern is also rebranding with a new executive chef, Tim Reading, formerly of Ixim in Bravery Chef Hall and Hugo Ortega’s Caracol. Nick Wong, the chef at the now-closed UB Preserv, was meant to take over at Georgia James Tavern—again, now GJ Tavern—but ultimately decided to leave the company.

Shepherd has recently opened completely new concepts, with another one on the way.

Underbelly Burger opened at the redeveloped Houston Farmers Market on Airline (which Shepherd consults on) in January. It serves burgers and other items like a fried chicken sandwich in a retro setting.

Wild Oats, also at the farmers market, followed in February. It serves Texas food encompassing the state’s Mexican, Tex-Mex, Southern and German culinary influences. ( Get the lowdown on the new restaurant. )

Pastore Italian Kitchen is the last (at least that we know of for now) of Shepherd’s latest ventures. It is planned to open in fall 2022.

The only trace of Underbelly Hospitality that remains on Westheimer is Blacksmith, the neighborhood coffee shop in which Shepherd has partnered with David Buehrer of Greenway Coffee. It’s still there, with its patio overlooking the snazzy new Acme Oyster House, the empty lot where a beloved Half Priced Books used to stand, and the shell of 1100 Westheimer, where Hay Merchant and Georgia James—and Underbelly before that—were once buzzing with people.

