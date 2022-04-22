ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Lawmakers talk next steps for DCFS battery penalty enhancements

By Lizzie Seils
hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - In an attempt to address DCFS worker safety, lawmakers moved ahead on a bill that would give assaulting a caseworker a harsher penalty, but it never made it through the final step to head to the governor’s desk. In the final hours of the late-night...

www.hoiabc.com

WAND TV

Consent orders concluding Pillsbury Mills legal battle announced by AG

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Consent orders in a legal battle over the abandoned Pillsbury Mills factory have been announced by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The legal fight stemmed from a referral by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which found asbestos-containing material (ACM) in trash bags, open trash cans and boxes, and debris in the facility. The attorney general's office then sued in 2015, claiming facility owner P. Mills LLC, contractor Midwest Demolition and Scrap Inc., and P. Mills co-manager Joseph J. Chernis III had violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and federal regulations meant to prevent asbestos pollution.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chicago Tribune

Two longtime Democratic state senators with ties to indicted ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan drop reelection bids

Two longtime Democratic state senators whose names have come up as part of the wide-ranging federal corruption probe that led to charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan have dropped their reelection bids. Sens. Tony Muñoz of Chicago, an assistant majority leader, and Steve Landek, who doubles as mayor of Bridgeview, withdrew their names from the June 28 primary ballot, ...
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Guns#Enhancements#Lawmakers#Capital Punishment#Dcfs#Wgem#Senate#General Assemblies
CBS Chicago

Expert: charges against DCFS caseworkers in A.J. Freund case are deterring people from going into profession

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years ago, many of us first learned the name A.J. Freund - the 5-year-old whose death at the hands of his parents put new focus on the state's child welfare agency. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had already had A.J. on their radar. In a rare move afterward, A.J.'s caseworker, Carlos Acosta, and supervisor Andrew Polovin were charged criminally with endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.  Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the rare move of criminally charging those...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky lawmakers vote to put limits on death penalty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval. The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday. It caps an effort by death penalty opponents to put limits on the use of capital punishment. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker signs eight bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed eight bills into law, Pritzker's office announced Friday, including a measure that will enable school districts to be reimbursed for out-of-state placement of special needs students. House Bill 4365 would allow school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

How the top Illinois governor candidates are outpacing others in fundraising and spending

Campaign finance disclosures filed by candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries for Illinois governor gave a look inside at where funds are being spent and the sources of those donations.  Since the start of the year, candidates have spent $33 million on ads, campaign staff, outreach to voters and more, according to first-quarter reports released this week by the state board of elections.   ...
ILLINOIS STATE

