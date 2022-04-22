Friendship brings ancient Chinese history to Troy

I’m a cheeseburger type of gal. I like them simple or all the way piled up with toppings. It doesn’t matter, as long as it is good and local. There are tons of spots that I really call my name when it comes to burgers. Of course, in Tuscaloosa, there is Oasis, Rama Jama’s, and many other great spots. I even made my personal list back in 2020. I caught major drama for the list of my favorite cheeseburgers. I don’t know why because it was my list. [LOL] You can check it out here.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO