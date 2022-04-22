ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

It’s the hottest new game and it also has it’s own month…Pickleball

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

Pickleball has seen a huge spike in popularity and has been named the fastest-growing sport in America for the second year in a row. April is also National Pickleball Month, so we invited Lifetime Fitness to show us how to play the sport.

Last year, participation in pickleball grew by more than 38% according to USA Pickleball. 4.8 million people are now playing. Lifetime Fitness offers the sport at their Centennial, Flatirons, Westminster, Parker-Aurora and Cherry Creek clubs.

One of the best aspects of pickleball is that anyone can play. Whether you have zero experience or you’re an athlete, the rules of pickleball are simple.

DENVER, CO
Sports
