Ravenna, OH

Investigators looking for missing Ravenna teen

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was reported missing out of Ravenna this week.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Brooklyn Higginbottom was last seen on Tuesday, April 19.

She is 5’1″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should call 911 or 1-800-843-5678. You can also call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 1-330-296-5100.

