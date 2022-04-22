ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Broderick’s mom outed Joel Grey to his daughter, ‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Jennifer Grey is reflecting on the moment she learned that she didn’t know everything about Oscar-winning dad Joel Grey.

The mom of Grey’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” co-star — and then-boyfriend Matthew Broderick — used a homophobic slur when she alerted the “Dirty Dancing” starlet , now 62, that her father might be keeping parts of himself close to the vest.

“Perhaps she was offended by my lack of knowing,” Grey told People while promoting her upcoming memoir. “I don’t know what she was thinking. ... She was a truth teller, truth bombs. A Cassandra. ... She just said whatever she believed was the truth — and perhaps she was doing me a solid. Maybe she thought: Is anybody gonna say what’s happening in the world?”

Regardless of Broderick’s mother’s intentions, Grey felt at the time that the exchange about the “Cabaret” star “was, like, warfare.

“It was an act of aggression. Perhaps she was offended by the lack of transparency. I don’t know what anybody else is thinking,” she said. “All I know, all I knew at the time was that it felt like it was a sniper attack. The idea was that I was a fool and that everyone knew but me.”

Grey chose to detail the event in her memoir, “Out of the Corner” — whose title is a nod to the most famous “Dirty Dancing” line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” — because it was the first time she realized, “How could I not know everything there was to know about my dad?” Joel Grey came out to the magazine in 2015, when he was 82.

“It was one of those days that changed me,” she told People. “I was the closest to him of anyone in the world. And he would never not tell me the truth. And that was the only thing that was hard about it because I was confused because it was one of those moments where my reality was shaken up.”

Grey noted that now, she’s “so exhausted by the reductiveness with which people want to out famous people and decide what people are,” and that her father’s sexuality is “really only for him.”

“Besides, I think that sexuality is so much more interesting than gay or straight, bi,” she said. “And, you know what I think about it all the time: he said my mom [Jo Wilder] was the love of his life and I believe she was.”

Joel Grey and Jo Wilder divorced in 1982, and Grey said she still speaks to the pair daily.

