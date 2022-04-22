On Earth Day, AOC celebrates funding for Green New Deal-certified community projects

AOC is celebrating a little slice of the Green New Deal.

Even though Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s signature legislative project is stalled, on Earth Day she cheered the federal funding of 60 projects from coast to coast that meet the Green New Deal’s criteria for environmentally friendly development.

“When people say that we can’t, we say: ‘watch us work,’’' AOC said in a statement released Friday. “We are going to find creative ways to make sure we can get this done, and fight climate change, so that we can secure jobs and environmental justice for our communities.”

In Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx/Queens district, SUNY Maritime College was allocated $795,000 to train 300 students in jobs for New York’s growing wind energy industry.

The community projects submitted by 36 lawmakers had to meet Green New Deal criteria for sustainability.

They include jobs and training programs in sustainable building, bicycle and rail infrastructure, and environmental justice and education. Some are intended to curb the effects of climate change through resiliency, restoration, and preparation projects to handle extreme weather and drought.

The multi-trillion-dollar Green New Deal itself has remained stalled in Congress with little chance of it passing in the Senate, where Republicans hold veto power over most legislation.

The projects AOC touts were funded by the separate omnibus spending bill recently enacted by Congress and signed into law.

Lawmakers from across the city joined in the chorus of demands for action to combat climate change on the annual environmental day.

“Happy Earth Day! We’re celebrating by continuing to work for cleaner air, cleaner water and less fossil fuel pollution,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) used the day to push for passage of the Environmental Quality Justice Air Quality Monitoring Act, which he said: “would fund hyperlocal air quality monitoring.”

His South Bronx suffers from notoriously poor air quality, which causes higher levels of asthma and other respiratory ailments.

“Our children deserve a healthy planet,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) .

“Today is a time to celebrate Mother Earth,” said Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.).

Rep. Nydia Velazquez noted that the climate crisis worsens every day as the years go by.

“That’s why I’m fighting for a #GreenNewDeal and funding to empower environmental justice organizations,” Velazquez said.