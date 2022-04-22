ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Earth Day roundup: 7 examples of environmental action at UM-Flint

By Katelyn Stuck
umflint.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be Earth Day on April 22, but the environment is a top priority every day at UM-Flint. Check out some examples of how UM-Flint has celebrated the planet. UM-Flint research team examines Extreme Heat Event risk reduction in Flint. A project from a professor in the Department...

news.umflint.edu



NBC News

Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

Climate scientist at Columbia University and Lamont Research Professor, Dr. Radley Horton, joins News NOW to discuss the U.N.’s latest climate study, which lays out the path to avoid the worst consequences of a climate disaster and to explain what positive steps can be taken to combat climate change. April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

8 Critical Ways Factory Farming Impacts The Environment

Thanks to undercover investigations, documentaries, and other educational efforts, the plight of animals in the factory farming industry is becoming increasingly clear. Less widely known, however, are the environmental impacts of these facilities. Whether it’s polluting the air and water, contributing huge volumes of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change,...
AGRICULTURE
#Earth Day#Waste Management#Um Flint#Gis#Leed#Usgbc
Cheddar News

Cheddar Climate Celebrates Earth Day

Cheddar Climate marks Earth Day by looking at the steps that businesses, cities, and communities are taking to protect the planet. From President Biden setting ambitious environmental goals to protecting the nation's biggest cities from climate change, innovating technology that will help the world get on a path to a net-zero emissions future, and encouraging the next generation to join the fight, Cheddar News explores what these actions mean for the Earth today and for generations to come, and how everyone can be a small part of the solution.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022 - live: Global protests staged as WHO says keep fossil fuels in ground

Global protests are taking place to mark Earth Day, a global event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment. This has included a blockade by Extinction Rebellion members at a printing works for major US newspapers - including The New York Times and Wall Street Journal - in a protest against media climate coverage. The group said 15 activists were arrested. Other rallies are taking place across the US and the world, including planned demonstrations against Russian fossil fuels in Europe.Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd annual event for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Flint Journal

State backs $8 million ACI Plastics project in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint-based ACI Plastics has received a state grant to support an $8 million project aimed at processing 25 million pounds of post-consumer plastic film annually. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced the $300,000 grant earlier this week, saying it and other awards represent an investment of more than $7 million statewide.
FLINT, MI
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Flint Beat

Downtown Flint’s Paterson Building is condemned

Flint, MI—The historic Paterson Building, located at 653 S. Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, has been condemned by the city, leaving business owners inside unclear on what’s next for their various enterprises. A citation taped to the front door of the building on April 22 indicated that Flintstone...
FLINT, MI
deseret.com

New study: Big agriculture and climate change are a threat to insects

The United States Department of Agriculture predicts that 1 out of every 3 bites of food you take was made possible by pollinator insects. Findings in a new study have revealed that climate change factors and large-scale agriculture could be playing a role in diminishing global insect populations. What is...
AGRICULTURE

