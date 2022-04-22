Watch: Evacuations lifted in Colorado Springs, grass fire knocked down

COLORADO SPRINGS ( KXRM ) — An “immediate evacuation” has been lifted for everyone who lives in The Farm subdivision due to a grassfire that began early Friday afternoon.

CSFD has noted there was “heavy fire in heavy fuels.” The fire burned roughly three to five acres right near the subdivision, threatening homes.

No structures were burned and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

