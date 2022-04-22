ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Watch: Evacuations lifted in Colorado Springs, grass fire knocked down

 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS ( KXRM ) — An “immediate evacuation” has been lifted for everyone who lives in The Farm subdivision due to a grassfire that began early Friday afternoon.

CSFD has noted there was “heavy fire in heavy fuels.” The fire burned roughly three to five acres right near the subdivision, threatening homes.

No structures were burned and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument.
MONUMENT, CO
