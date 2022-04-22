ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Earth Day with some earth friendly food

April 22 is Earth Day and Mackenzie Burgess, a local registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer for Cheerful Choices shows off some sustainable tips and recipes to try to celebrate Earth Day.

A great way to help Mother Earth is to reduce plastic use by grocery shopping with reusable produce bags, it’s not only durable but easy to use.

