ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

City of Independence releases COVID-19 exposure warning after last council meeting

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officials with the city of Independence, Missouri are issuing a warning — if you attended a recent City Council meeting, there's a strong chance you were exposed to COVID-19. The...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

Some health experts fear that the federal travel mask mandate that’s been struck down could inadvertently have a far-reaching impact on the CDC. Following a judge’s ruling giving travelers the greenlight to unmask, some cities and agencies are implementing their own rules, causing mass confusion. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Independence, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Independence, MO
Health
KMBC.com

Johnson County, Kansas, to give out free at-home COVID-19 tests

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment announced Friday it will begin handing out free rapid coronavirus tests in drive-through clinics next week. The kits are self-administered rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, with results expected in 15 minutes. Officials said in a statement that kits...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mayor#Chamber#The City Council
NBC Chicago

Illinois Mask Rules: Where You Need to Wear One, Where It's Recommended to Do So

While COVID mitigation strategies have largely been rolled back across the United States, there are still some places where masks are still recommended, or even required. Masking mandates were eliminated early in the year in most states as case numbers related to the omicron surge began to plummet. In Illinois, that mandate was removed at the end of February, and cases continued to drop through most of March.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMBC.com

Interim Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Joseph Mabin sworn in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has a new police chief. Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin was sworn in Friday after the retirement of Chief Rick Smith. Mabin was sworn in after a short ceremony at Kansas City police headquarters. After the ceremony, Mabin said his top priorities while holding the seat are to reduce violent crime in Kansas City, and build relationships with the various communities of the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMBC.com

Governor issues emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the second-largest blaze in the state at more than 66 square miles, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties.
MORA COUNTY, NM
KMBC.com

Greitens posts, then deletes, campaign video shot during KCPD ride along

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Governor, andRepublican candidate for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat, Eric Greitens, is again facing backlash -- this time for a campaign video involving the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Over the weekend, Greitens participated in a ride-along with KCPD and posted a video...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

US federal holidays 2022: Full list of dates

With the new year here, it’s officially time to start marking the dates of federal holidays on our calendars in anticipation of the long weekends we can expect.First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work, the list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise - and celebrate.To ensure that these holidays are observed, certain guidelines have been put in place, with federal holidays that fall on a Saturday observed by federal employees on the previous Friday, while holidays that fall...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy