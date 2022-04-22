ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Englewood Detectives Crack Stolen Watch Spree With Arrest At Local Gym

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9YKL_0fHMIgT500
Alberto Gill Photo Credit: INSET: ENGLEWOOD PD

They say that once is a fluke, twice is a coincidence and three times is a trend. Police detectives in Englewood said it was more than enough when they made an arrest Friday in a series of Rolex thefts from a local gym.

Alberto Gill, a 59-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody as he exited The Gym just off westbound Route 4 around 10 a.m. April 22, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Three Rolex watches had been reported stolen from secured men's lockers between March 17 and April 2, Pulice said.

Security video, among other evidence, pointed detectives toward Gill, who works out there.

They charged Gill with theft and released him pending a court hearing while an investigation continues.

Anyone who also might have been victimized at the gym is asked to contact Englewood detectives at (201) 568-4875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

NYPD: One man fatally shot in the Bronx, suspect arrested

Police say a 34-year-old man is dead after getting shot in the chest in the Norwood section of the Bronx Friday morning. The NYPD says the shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue. A 36-year-old man was identified as...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Englewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, NJ
NJ.com

Cops arrest 20-year-old on charges he killed 2 in stolen car crash

A Newark man charged with killing two motorists in late March crash involving a stolen car was apprehended by police in another vehicle reported stolen, authorities say. Sharrod Rogers, 20, was observed Friday at about 9:20 p.m. by Newark police speeding and weaving through traffic at Muhammad Ali Avenue and Barclay Street in a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Nutley, Newark police announced Sunday evening, April 24.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Woman Never Recovered After Witnessing The Murder Of Her Cousin

Vanessa MorrisThe City of New York Police Department. More than 20 years ago, Vanessa Morris was a "vibrant girl," her 89-year-old grandmother, Emily Fletcher, PIX 11 News. Her mother, Linda Morris, said Vanessa "used to be very sociable and outgoing," reports PIX 11 News. Vanessa worked for an optician's office, fitness center, and the Visiting Nurse Service over the years.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy