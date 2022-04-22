ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What we learned about Clemson's special teams this spring

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7L1F_0fHMIZEs00

The dust on Clemson’s spring football season has been settling for more than a week following the team’s annual Orange and White game on April 9.

Based on limited practice access and feedback from coaches and players, The Clemson Insider is taking inventory of the offense, defense and special teams heading into the summer. TCI previously took a look at the offense and defense.

Here’s what we learned about the special teams after the Tigers’ 15 spring practices:

There is a legitimate punter competition

When Will Spiers exhausted his eligibility after last season, the assumption was Aidan Swanson – the only other player on last season’s roster that’s punted in a game – would essentially be handed the punting duties after biding his time behind Spiers the last two seasons.

But B.T. Potter isn’t going down without a fight.

Potter, the Tigers’ veteran kicker, also punted this spring. Swanson had the slightly better spring game, averaging 45.5 yards on six punts. Potter, who also dropped a snap before getting off one of his punts, averaged 42.3 yards on six kicks. But there were some days during the spring where Potter held the edge.

The competition is so tight between the two that Swinney said deciding on a starting punter is the only real question he still has about his team coming out of the spring . Swinney said the job will go to whoever the coaching staff believes is the best man for it even if that means Potter has to pull double duty in the fall.

Return game waiting to get whole again

When it comes to the kick return game, first-year special teams coordinator Mike Reed stated the obvious in that Clemson ultimately has to put its best returners on the field regardless of the position they play. Running back Will Shipley may still be the most explosive kick returner on the roster after averaging more than 27 yards per return as a freshman last season, though Shipley missed most of the spring so that he could fully recover from a lingering injury.

Kobe Pace also has experience returning kicks, though the junior running back also didn’t participate this spring with a toe injury. That left fellow running back Phil Mafah to handle most of the kick returns this spring, and running backs coach C.J. Spiller said all three are capable of getting the job done. But Shipley’s speed gives the Tigers a different dynamic in that role, and Reed and Spiller both said Shipley’s recent injury history won’t stop them from keeping him there if it’s what is best for the team.

At punt returner, fellow freshman Will Taylor briefly gave the Tigers a shot in the arm there before a torn ACL cut his season short . Taylor, a two-sport athlete, missed all of spring and has yet to play a baseball game as he works his way back to full strength following reconstructive surgery.

Taylor may resume that role this fall, but keep an eye on a few other receivers who could also get a look at helping Clemson improve its 4.4-yard average on punt returns last season, including incoming freshman Antonio Williams, whom receivers coach Tyler Grisham called a “natural” as a punt returner .

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0fHMIZEs00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

As far as debuts go, it would be pretty hard to impress a fanbase more than quarterback Bo Nix did out of the gates on Saturday afternoon. On the first play from scrimmage, Nix — a veteran transfer from Auburn brought in to compete for the starting job — unleashed a bomb to wide receiver Seven McGee, chewing up 70 yards and putting the Ducks in prime scoring position. Oregon fans, Bo Nix. Bo Nix, Oregon fans. Safe to say it was a pleasant meeting. RelatedWatch: First play in the Lanning Era is a 70-yard completion from Nix to McGee Nix went on to be...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tci#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Clemson FSU Friday

Clemson, S.C. -- Mack Anglin got the start for the Tigers and went 4.2 innings giving up four hits, two runs and two earned runs.  Jay Dill came in with the bases loaded in the fifth and got the big strikeout (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy