Davidson County, TN

Davidson County sending out new voter registration cards

By Emily West
 2 days ago
After waiting on the courts to decide on a redistricting map for Davidson County, election commission officials said new voter registration cards will hit mailboxes soon.

The office anticipates them arriving before the May 3 county primary election.

"Redistricting every 10 years is a monumental task,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. "Once the newly drawn lines are released, our office is tasked with assigning polling locations based on the new Congressional, State Senate, State House, Council, and school board lines. Changing the State Senate lines would have had a significant impact on where voters were assigned to vote on Election Day, so we had no choice but to delay until the injunction was set aside."

The office produced 451,000 cards.

Roberts said voters should bring a current or expired photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government when they vote in person. College student IDs and IDs issued by local governments or other states are not accepted. The new REAL ID is not required.

Early voting ends April 28.

All early voting locations open at 8 a.m. daily. Mondays and Fridays are open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday hours extend to 7 p.m. with Wednesday and Saturday hours until 4:30 p.m. Voting sites are closed on Sunday.

WHERE TO EARLY VOTE

  • Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike
  • Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road
  • Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike
  • Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike
  • Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike
  • Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive
  • Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue
  • Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane
  • Howard Office Building – 700 2nd Avenue South
  • Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South
  • Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

