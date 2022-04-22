ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Eric Gonzalez-Avella

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
Mr. Eric Gonzalez-Avella

Mr. Eric Gonzalez – Avella , age 13, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Eric was born on August 27, 2008 in Rome, GA, to his parents: Gema Avella – Hernandez and Rony Romeo – Gonzalez. Eric was in 7th grade at Cedartown Middle School. He loved playing video games and legos and was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

Eric is survived by his mother, Gema Avella – Hernandez; father, Rony Romeo- Gonzalez; brothers: Alan Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez and Julio Gonzalez. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Eric will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Smith & Miller Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Fogarty officiating and Eric’s brother, Alan Gonzalez and mother, Gema Avella- Hernandez providing eulogies. Interment will follow the service at Northview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 PM.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Eric Gonzalez – Avella.




