Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juno, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Juno. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO