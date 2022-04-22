Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington Gusty line of showers and storms will impact portions of Sunflower, northwestern Holmes, western Carroll, western Grenada, Leflore, northeastern Washington, northern Humphreys and southeastern Bolivar Counties early this morning At 806 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and storms along a line extending from Dublin to near Ruleville to near Tribbett. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Storms will be near Ruleville and Rome around 815 AM CDT. Blaine around 820 AM CDT. Inverness and Isola around 840 AM CDT. Sunnyside around 845 AM CDT. Belzoni around 855 AM CDT. Money and Swiftown around 900 AM CDT. Greenwood around 910 AM CDT. Leflore and Avalon around 915 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Arcola, Doddsville, Carrollton, Schlater, Morgan City and Cruger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO