Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Franklin, Furnas, Greeley, Hall, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson and North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
