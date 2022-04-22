Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Franklin, Furnas, Greeley, Hall, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 351.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 356.7 feet just after midnight tonight and continue above the action stage of 355.5 feet through early Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO