Jewell County, KS

Fire Weather Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
