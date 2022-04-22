ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:50:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers over the southern mountains will come to an end by later this morning. An additional inch of snow will be possible.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
State
New York State
City
Passaic, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Any light precipitation over the region will come to an end by later this morning.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The threat has ended although there will still be some icy spots through mid morning.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:50:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northeastern, North Central, and Northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radio#Western Union#Weather Gov#Eastern Bergen#Eastern Passaic#Eastern Union#Hudson#Western Passaic#Noaa
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve Monday morning and fog will lift or dissipate.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin have climbed above freezing. Therefore, will allow freeze warning to expire at 9 AM MDT.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon before falling below the action stage of 10.0 feet later this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Monticello 22.0 22.9 Mon 8 am CDT 22.3 21.3 19.6
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. This will be the last statement. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties. For the East Cache Creek...including Walters...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...East Cache Creek near Walters. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy