ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips County, KS

Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Phillips County, KS
County
Rooks County, KS
State
Nebraska State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Phillips
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Any light precipitation over the region will come to an end by later this morning.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crockett; Irion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Crockett and south central Irion Counties through 800 AM CDT At 719 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Barnhart, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Crockett and south central Irion Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The threat has ended although there will still be some icy spots through mid morning.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 805 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will move east along interstate 10. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 361. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin have climbed above freezing. Therefore, will allow freeze warning to expire at 9 AM MDT.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tom Green THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND EAST CENTRAL IRION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy