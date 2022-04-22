Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 805 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will move east along interstate 10. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 361. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO