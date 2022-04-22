Hundreds of volunteers celebrate Earth Day at Great Port Clean up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate Earth Day, hundreds of volunteers came out for the Great Port Clean-up on Friday, spearheaded by the non-profit organization Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful .

Dozens of groups and organizations gathered at Desoto Park, McKay Bay Nature Park and the Davis Islands Boat Ramp Friday morning to pick up supplies for the clean up effort.

Organizers said they had around 500 volunteers come out for the event this year. Last year, around 300 volunteers picked up 19,000 pounds of trash and debris from areas around the Port of Tampa.

Even more pounds of trash are expected to be collected from near the water this time around.

“The Port of Tampa is the largest port in Florida and it’s located in Tampa Bay which is the largest open-mouth estuary. It’s important because this all goes into the Gulf of Mexico and then it’s going to hurt our sea life,” Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Education and Event Outreach Kristina Moreta said.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful also provides opportunities for the community to organize their own clean up events.

“It is free. You plan the clean up, we get everything approved and then we give you guys the supplies. There’s tons of ways to get involved during Earth Day or just any day,” Moreta said.

For more ways to get involved, you can visit the Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful website .

