ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hundreds of volunteers celebrate Earth Day at Great Port Clean up

By Brianda Villegas
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcIzo_0fHMHXRD00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate Earth Day, hundreds of volunteers came out for the Great Port Clean-up on Friday, spearheaded by the non-profit organization Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful .

Dozens of groups and organizations gathered at Desoto Park, McKay Bay Nature Park and the Davis Islands Boat Ramp Friday morning to pick up supplies for the clean up effort.

Organizers said they had around 500 volunteers come out for the event this year. Last year, around 300 volunteers picked up 19,000 pounds of trash and debris from areas around the Port of Tampa.

Even more pounds of trash are expected to be collected from near the water this time around.

“The Port of Tampa is the largest port in Florida and it’s located in Tampa Bay which is the largest open-mouth estuary. It’s important because this all goes into the Gulf of Mexico and then it’s going to hurt our sea life,” Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Education and Event Outreach Kristina Moreta said.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful also provides opportunities for the community to organize their own clean up events.

“It is free. You plan the clean up, we get everything approved and then we give you guys the supplies. There’s tons of ways to get involved during Earth Day or just any day,” Moreta said.

For more ways to get involved, you can visit the Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers help Southwest Detroit coalition clean up littered whippet canisters

DETROIT – Community leaders, organizations and volunteers gathered on Saturday to clear whippet canisters from the streets of Southwest Detroit. The Southwest Detroit Whippet Wipeout Campaign Coalition joined forces with other community organizations, businesses, leaders and allies to dispose of littered canisters in an effort to help clean up the neighborhood and address the rise in nitrous oxide, or whippets, abuse.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTUL

NSU celebrates Earth Day by giving away tree saplings in 'Pick Up and Grow' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University is celebrating this Earth Day by giving away 60 tree saplings for its "Pick Up & Grow" event. NSU is giving away 15 Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa) saplings, 15 Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) saplings, 15 Osage Orange/bois-d'arc (Maclura pomifera) saplings and 15 Sand Plum/Chickasaw Plum (Prunus angustifolia) saplings.
TULSA, OK
WJHG-TV

Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful held its annual 27-mile “Great American Be A Hero” beach cleanup Saturday morning. “We’re raising a new generation, so we want to instill those mannerisms in them with cleaning up after themselves and picking up their trash,” Keep PCB Beautiful volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Volunteers#The Clean#Nature Park#Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy