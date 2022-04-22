ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Student arrested after bringing weapon to a Fayette County high school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Sandy Creek High School (Google)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A student was arrested Thursday after bringing a weapon onto campus at Sandy Creek High School, Fayette County Schools confirmed.

Principal Richard Smith wrote a letter about the incident to parents and guardians Friday.

According to the letter, school officials were alerted to the weapon and it was confiscated without incident. The student was taken into custody by police.

There were no injuries.

Officials have not identified the student or the weapon, and police have not said what charges the student will face.

“I encourage you to take time to talk to your student about the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school. These incidents can carry life-long detrimental consequences. Also, remind them about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that could threaten the safety of students and staff,” Smith said in the letter.

