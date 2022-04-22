Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning.Decatur man killed in crash involving semi-truck
In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital.
He died from massive head and extremity trauma.
