Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning.

In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital.

He died from massive head and extremity trauma.

