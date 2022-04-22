ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

By Will Gerard
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning.

Decatur man killed in crash involving semi-truck

In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital.

He died from massive head and extremity trauma.

Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Arrest warrants issued in murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Tuesday that it recently obtained arrests warrants for two people in the investigation of a teenager’s murder. 22-year-old Freiashya Ayres and 21-year-old Travell Washington are wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Kamareon Rice. Rice was shot on March 5 in the parking lot of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
