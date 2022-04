Flavors on Fire–a business that hosts individualized cooking classes, parties, kid's cooking camps and private events–is moving from a backyard setting to a studio this June. The studio, located at 1806 Ave. D, Ste. 102, Katy, will offer hands-on cooking classes Monday-Wednesday. Participants will prep, cook and enjoy a variety of boldly flavored foods prepared over an open fire. Chef and owner Tim van Ee said he is developing an entire curriculum of cuisines that students can learn to master. What makes Flavors on Fire unique, van Ee said, are the two XL Big Green Egg charcoal and wood grills at the studio that will allow participants to operate an open-fire grill in an indoor setting.

KATY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO