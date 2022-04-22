ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD 'knock down' Silver Charm Fire in Colorado Springs

By Anissa Connell
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSROP_0fHMEv2E00

UPDATE:
At 3:45 p.m. all evacuations for the Silver Charm Fire have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and neighborhood. Please be cautious of fire crews still working in the area.

As of 6:30 P.M., the fire is estimated at 17 acres and 75% contained. Firefighters will patrol the area for hotspots throughout the night.

120 firefighters responded, and 500 homes were evacuated during the fire. Colorado Springs Fire was assisted by Colorado Springs Utilities, Black Forest Fire Department, Colorado State Fire, US Air Force Academy Fire, and 70 Colorado Springs

News 5 learned that the cause of the fire was a welding accident. Chief Investigatve Reporter, Eric Ross, confirmed that the work that started the fire was illegal as they did not have the appropriate permits.

The company has been cited and will have to appear in court.

UPDATE:

An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision, and for people from Middle Creek Parkway South to Interquest Parkway, with an eastern boundary of Voyager. Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation center is at Pine Creek High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also on priority dispatch due to the fire. Please only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

CSFD has announced that crews have the fire knocked down and no structures have been lost.

The evacuation remains in place for the near future. Road closures are still in effect.

Watch our coverage live

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police: Man goes on robbery spree in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint early Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 2:12 a.m. Thursday, a suspect entered a convenience store in the 2500 block of Airport Road, which is near the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum. He […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado fire marshal dies in line of duty

WEST DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire professionals across the state are mourning the loss of one of their own. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the line of duty death of Stephen Smith, fire marshal,” said West Douglas County Fire Protection District in a social media post Sunday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Ross
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Csfd#The Silver Charm Fire#Colorado State Fire#Us Air Force Academy Fire#Colorado Springs News
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy