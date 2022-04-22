ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History says now is the time to buy stocks with inflation past its peak, according to a Wall Street chief strategist

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
  • Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation begins to roll over, according to James Paulsen of The Leuthold Group.
  • He cited the decline in freight rates, steadying wage inflation, and sideways commodity prices since March as reasons to believe inflation may have peaked.
  • "We think a decline [in CPI] to under 6% (and perhaps closer to 4%) is probable by the end of this year," Paulsen said.

STOCKS
