History says now is the time to buy stocks with inflation past its peak, according to a Wall Street chief strategist
- Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation begins to roll over, according to James Paulsen of The Leuthold Group.
- He cited the decline in freight rates, steadying wage inflation, and sideways commodity prices since March as reasons to believe inflation may have peaked.
- "We think a decline [in CPI] to under 6% (and perhaps closer to 4%) is probable by the end of this year," Paulsen said.
Comments / 1