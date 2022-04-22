ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00d3nr_0fHMDdMB00
This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Juan Baron. Baron, who is accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub, pleaded not-guilty to murder, during his arraignment Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities has pleaded not guilty to murder.

A public defender for Juan Baron entered the plea during an arraignment Thursday, according to court records.

Gary Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities last month from a standalone soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Police said Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell.

Police said Baron planned to fraudulently take ownership of Ruby’s car and home.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police later arrested Baron after finding him in a crawl space at the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. Baron was extradited to Honolulu.

Baron is being held without bail. His attorney requested a Spanish interpreter for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday, according to court records.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Man#Murder#Soaking Tub#Ap#U S Marshals#Spanish
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
KITV.com

Memorial planned for Makaha mother beaten to death by 19-year-old son

A memorial is planned for a 38-year-old Makaha mother who was beaten to death by her 19-year-old son. Michelle McPeek's neighbors, family, friends and community leaders are planning a sunset vigil near where the woman died on Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. The woman described as humble and loving...
HONOLULU, HI
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

869K+
Followers
421K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy