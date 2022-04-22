ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starbucks Appoints Former McDonalds Executive To Drive Technology Changes: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has appointed Deb Hall Lefevre as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 2, Reuters reported. Lefevre was previously with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD),...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
BUSINESS
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Mcdonalds#Smartphone App#Food Drink#Mcdonalds Executive#Drive Technology Changes#Sbux#Mcdonald S Corp#Mcd#Via Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kimberly-Clark

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Kimberly-Clark KMB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reuters

Verizon loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers in first quarter

April 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc lost fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign the wireless carrier is benefiting from its hefty investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks. The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers in the quarter,...
TECHNOLOGY
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
SEATTLE, WA
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $14M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy