Early, IA

Sheriff says Siouxlander helped them arrest burglar

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

EARLY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was arrested Wednesday after he was reportedly seen at a residence that he had been accused of already breaking into.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, a resident had seen Alexander Wadsley, 35, of Ankeny, at a residence on 220 th Street in Early, which had been previously burglarized before.

The resident, whom the release specified as concerned, contacted law enforcement and continued to follow the vehicle that Wadsley was in. The resident stayed in communication with law enforcement while following him until he could be apprehended.

The release stated a trail camera footage from the 220 Street residence showed that Wadsley, who was driving the same vehicle he was stopped in, had entered the property, and stole several items.

A snowmobile trailer located in Buena Vista County had been reported as stolen to Sac County deputies on February 10. Law enforcement was informed during the recovery of the trailer that it had been purchased from Wadsley.

“The Sac County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the concerned citizen who reported this suspicious activity,” stated the release, “We encourage citizens to report to law enforcement things that seem out of place to them. In this case, because of this report, we were able to apprehend a burglary suspect.”

Wadsley was charged with third-degree burglary and was booked into the Sac County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

Sioux City Journal

Another man charged in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was arrested Saturday at his home and booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $65,000.
SAC COUNTY, IA
