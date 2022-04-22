MIT’s Low-Cost Fabrication Method for Thin Mirrors and Silicon Wafers Could Be a Game-Changer
A novel photolithography technique could be a manufacturing game-changer for optical applications. Technologies that depend on lightweight, high-precision optical systems, like space telescopes, X-ray mirrors, and display panels, have developed significantly over the past several decades, but more advanced progress has been limited by seemingly simple obstacles. For example, the surfaces...scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0