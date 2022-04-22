MIT’s Low-Cost Fabrication Method for Thin Mirrors and Silicon Wafers Could Be a Game-Changer

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO