PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix continues to grow, EoS Fitness recently announced plans to open a new location in the Valley next year. The new 42,500-square-foot facility located on Osborn Road and Central Avenue is projected to open in spring 2023 with two floors, following the 15-year lease the company signed for the new center, officials said in a press release on Monday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO