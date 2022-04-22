F1 22 promises more glitz and glamour as fans worry it means microtransactions

The best E3 game reveals are the ones we still think about to this day. Whether it be because they caught us entirely by surprise, wowed us with their spectacle, or did something memorable, there have been plenty of game reveals over the years that have sent our hype levels soaring. The ESA confirmed the news that the main digital E3 event has been canceled this year, and even though we're still expecting to see an E3 2022 schedule made up of digital showcases from publishers, it's not going to be quite the same. While there are plenty of moments that live in infamy, it feels like an apt time to reflect back on some of the very best game reveal moments that serve as a reminder of just how impactful E3 events can be. So settle in as we take on a journey through the best E3 game reveals of all time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO