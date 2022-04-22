ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

F1 22 promises more glitz and glamour as fans worry it means microtransactions

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it launches July 1, F1 22 will lean into the fast and flashy lifestyle that Formula One fans have seen over four seasons of Netflix’s popular documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive. But some fans are wary that that means battle pass bling and microtransactions more than a new mode...

Fast Company

You’re about see a lot more ads in video games

There’s nothing the video game world loves more than a good argument, and the rumored rise in interest in in-game ads on the PlayStation (and maybe Xbox) could be the industry’s next tempest in a teapot. Sony is reportedly working on a plan to put ads into titles...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Loses Cool With Mercedes Chief – “It Is What It Is”

A heated exchange between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was seen by the press after qualifying yesterday at Imola. The 7-time world champion was then questioned as to what was being said. It’s no secret that Mercedes is dealing with serious issues in regards to its cars’ performance. Porpoising has been the […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Loses Cool With Mercedes Chief – “It Is What It Is” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Threatens To Leave F1 As Sport Continues To Grow

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has threatened to leave F1 if the calendar continues to grow as expected. This year, if Russia wasn’t dropped from the calendar, would have been the longest F1 calendar yet with 23 races, but as F1 begins talks with more and more locations, it’s likely to grow even further. F1 […] The post Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Threatens To Leave F1 As Sport Continues To Grow appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
CNET

The Best PS4 Games for 2022

It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 shifted 5 million copies in February alone

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is good stuff: we gave it 84%, mainly because drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings is cool. The developer has plans to support the game for years to come, as per the original, and has already shared some of the upcoming features, including a new game plus mode.
ComicBook

PS4 Getting Remaster of PS2 Cult Classic This Summer

A remaster of a PS2 cult classic is releasing this summer, and no surprise the remake is releasing via PS4. What is surprising is that it's not releasing via PS5, but it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans that have migrated from PS4 to PS5, the game will be playable on the latter via backward compatibility. Why the game isn't natively coming to PS5, we don't know, but it's possible the port is being saved for a post-launch splash.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Potentially Leaked

It looks like we might now know when Activision will be showing off the first public footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Within the past couple of days, Activision began teasing the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, which made it seem like a major announcement would be coming at a time in the near future. And while the unveiling of the 2022 Call of Duty installment will seemingly be coming about a bit earlier than in past years, it sounds like we might still be waiting a bit longer to formally see the title.
Engadget

Even 'Rocket League' is adding a battle royale mode

If you thought it was just a matter of time before Psyonix synced up with its parent company Epic Games by adding battle royale to Rocket League... your beliefs were well-founded. Psyonix is introducing a limited-time Knockout Bash mode that drops the usual vehicular soccer in favor of battle royale's familiar last-one-standing mechanic. Eight players try to survive by attacking each other and staying inside an ever-shrinking "Safezone." That will sound more than a little familiar to Fortnite fans, but Rocket League's take includes a few important twists.
GamesRadar+

The first Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC has been dubbed "one of the worst Gearbox has ever dropped"

Conflicted Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players are praising an excellent patch alongside a severely underwhelming DLC drop. The first Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC, Coiled Captors, dropped last night, alongside the game's latest patch. While the patch is a lengthy list of bug and balance fixes that the community seems to appreciate, Coiled Captors has been labelled little more than a one-note expansion to the game's current endgame mode, Chaos Chamber.
SVG

Call Of Duty Confirms Monster Crossover We All Suspected

The latest season of "Call of Duty: Warzone" is winding down with the help of a Snoop Dogg skin, which arrived just in time for 4/20. Now Season 3 is just around the corner, and it looks to be one of the game's biggest yet — literally. Of course, some gamers may be disappointed that Activision didn't announce a new "Call of Duty," as many speculated, but it is embracing a crossover idea that fans already predicted. A recent "Call of Duty" blog post confirmed recent leaks that pointed to the arrival of Godzilla and King Kong. The classic monsters will be making their way to "Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Vanguard" next month.
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 First Teaser Revealed

It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.
