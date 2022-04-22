ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Reinstate Odubel Herrera from I.L., Send Down Simón Muzziotti

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a roster move on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. Center fielder Odubel Herrera has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list,...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Gabe Kapler delivers strong message to Nationals after whining about baseball’s unwritten rules

The San Francisco Giants found themselves in the midst of another unwritten rules controversy on Friday night in Washington. The Giants defeated the Nations 7-1 but the outcome of the game was far from the main headline. In the ninth inning, San Francisco held a 6-run lead and Thairo Estrada attempted to steal second base. Brandon Crawford swung at the pitch and the ball flared into left field for a base hit. Estrada, who was off with the pitch, ran all the way around the bases and tried to score on the single.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper would have been placed on IL if not for universal DH

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Nats' Martinez: Giants' attempt to run up score in 9th 'uncalled for'

The San Francisco Giants' apparent disregard for baseball's unwritten rules has angered a second National League opponent. Tempers nearly boiled over late in the Giants' 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Washington was upset that the Giants called for a hit-and-run while holding a six-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, feeling that San Francisco was trying to run up the score.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Want To Trade Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per the New York Daily News. Toney’s career with the Giants got off to a rocky start after they selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2021. Injury issues, workout absences and other “red flags” immediately marred his young NFL career.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I L#Reinstated#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Double A Reading
theScore

Watch: Phillies' Schwarber goes nuclear after questionable strike call

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after an emotional eruption following a strike three call in the bottom of the ninth during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. "I'm not here to bury anyone, but it wasn't very good," Schwarber said postgame, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies face Brewers, look to extend modest win streak

The Philadelphia Phillies proved they don’t need to hit home runs to be successful. While they boast a potent lineup, they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Friday thanks to a five-hit, three-run eighth inning. Alec Bohm’s two-run single to right field was the difference. The Phillies will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fail to hold on to early lead in loss to Milwaukee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Brewers bullpen kept the game in check for Houser — Trevor Gott struck out two in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.3 ESPN

Wright Walking Away Part of Busy Weekend in Philly Sports

When the news started circulating Wednesday night that Villanova’s head basketball coach Jay Wright was stepping down after 21 years at the helm, many people were shocked by the news. I’m still having a hard time believing that Coach Wright, winner of two National Championships and has four final four appearances in the last several years, is retiring at age 60. He looks young and I think 60 is the new 40; Wright is healthy and by all accounts is the nicest person you’ll meet. I thought he had another 10-15 years of coaching ahead of him but Jay Wright said at Friday's Press conference:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy