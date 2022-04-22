Lauren Sanchez shares an impassioned Earth Day post

Lauren Sanchez continues to put in the work for the environment. For Earth Day, Sanchez shared a touching message, calling awareness to global warming and the Earth as a whole. “In terms of how big and complex the problem is, it is the biggest and most important challenge that we humans have ever faced,” she said.

The video shows Sanchez, Jeff Bezos , and their collaborators as they work in different spots all over the world, granting funds to governments and experts in order to address climate change. “Today and every day, I think about all that must be done to protect our planet. It’s going to take all of us working together and investing in transitions in nearly all areas of the economy and society,” she wrote. She then explained more concretely the steps that should be taken in order to rescue the planet from irreversible damage. “We need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1.5°C. What we do now will determine what our planet looks like for our children and their children.”

Lauren Sanchez is the vice-chair of the Earth Bezos Fund, an organization that, per its website, was started with a 10 billion dollar commitment from Bezos to be disbursed as grants throughout the coming decade, all with the purpose of aiding the Earth.

Over the past year, Sanchez and Bezos have been hard at work with the Earth Bezos Fund, which is growing and adding talented team members to their ranks. In March of this year, the couple went to Colombia, to design a plan to help preserve the Amazon. The two met up with President Ivan Duque and shared some of their goals on Instagram. “Jeff and I are deep in the Amazon with President Ivan Duque of Colombia advancing our commitment to #30x30 — protecting 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030,” she wrote.

“Bezos Earth Fund has already committed $171 million to conserving and restoring both the Tropical Andes and a 4-country marine preserve in the Eastern Tropical Pacific which will be the largest transnational marine protected area in the world — and there is more help to come. 30x30 is a massive undertaking requiring many allies. It’s one we must take to help protect our planet,” she concluded.