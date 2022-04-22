ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Lauren Sanchez shares an impassioned Earth Day post

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByHUs_0fHMAjpa00

Lauren Sanchez continues to put in the work for the environment. For Earth Day, Sanchez shared a touching message, calling awareness to global warming and the Earth as a whole. “In terms of how big and complex the problem is, it is the biggest and most important challenge that we humans have ever faced,” she said.

RELATED:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spent their weekend ‘discovering new waters’

Lauren Sanchez: Red Carpet moments over the years

The video shows Sanchez, Jeff Bezos , and their collaborators as they work in different spots all over the world, granting funds to governments and experts in order to address climate change. “Today and every day, I think about all that must be done to protect our planet. It’s going to take all of us working together and investing in transitions in nearly all areas of the economy and society,” she wrote. She then explained more concretely the steps that should be taken in order to rescue the planet from irreversible damage. “We need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1.5°C. What we do now will determine what our planet looks like for our children and their children.”

Lauren Sanchez is the vice-chair of the Earth Bezos Fund, an organization that, per its website, was started with a 10 billion dollar commitment from Bezos to be disbursed as grants throughout the coming decade, all with the purpose of aiding the Earth.

Over the past year, Sanchez and Bezos have been hard at work with the Earth Bezos Fund, which is growing and adding talented team members to their ranks. In March of this year, the couple went to Colombia, to design a plan to help preserve the Amazon. The two met up with President Ivan Duque and shared some of their goals on Instagram. “Jeff and I are deep in the Amazon with President Ivan Duque of Colombia advancing our commitment to #30x30 — protecting 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030,” she wrote.

“Bezos Earth Fund has already committed $171 million to conserving and restoring both the Tropical Andes and a 4-country marine preserve in the Eastern Tropical Pacific which will be the largest transnational marine protected area in the world — and there is more help to come. 30x30 is a massive undertaking requiring many allies. It’s one we must take to help protect our planet,” she concluded.

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Hikes in Chic Leggings & Zip-Up Jacket for a Sporty-Glam Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Sanchez used the weekend to take a nature adventure — along with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The Emmy Award-winning anchor snapped a photo with Bezos in the mountains this weekend, wearing black Alo Yoga leggings with a lavender waistband. Completing her look was a black top and zip-up hoodie, layered with a white windbreaker. Her ensemble was paired with a black baseball cap, diamond stud earrings and a delicate bejeweled necklace for an athletic glam touch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) Bezos opted for a similarly dark color palette, wearing...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Sánchez
Person
Jeff Bezos
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Bezos Earth Fund#Red Carpet#Laurenwsanchez#The Earth Bezos Fund
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

William Just Reacted to Harry Hinting the Queen Needs to Be ‘Protected’ From ‘People Around Her’

Click here to read the full article. No comment. Prince William avoided Prince Harry’s Queen Elizabeth comments. When asked about whether the Queen needed protecting, the royal and his wife Kate Middleton didn’t respond.  In a conversation with Today’s Hoda Kobtk, Prince Harry said that it was a pleasure to talk with his grandmother. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a pit stop at his home country before heading to the Invictus Games to support British players. “[It] really nice to get to catch up [with] her,” the 37-year-old activist said. “She’s always got such a great sense of humour...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy