Soccer draws Zanesville's Smith to Muskingum

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Soccer has been a part of Morgan Smith's life since she was eight years old.

When her senior season ended at Zanesville, Smith wasn't ready to move on from the sport she loves.

That passion will take Smith to Muskingum University after signing her letter of intent on Friday during a ceremony at the high school.

Smith, who will major in education, was a four-year letter winner on defense, contributing to four sectional titles and being a part of 11 shutouts during her career.

"I love the team atmosphere and everyone playing together for the same thing. You have a strong connection with your team, and I wasn't ready for it to be over," Smith said. "It's exciting and a relief to have the process done. I thought about going to OU (Ohio University) to focus on my degree, but I wanted to keep playing.

"My high school coaches knew (Muskingum's) coach and helped me get connected," she added. "I liked the school academically, and when I get to meet the team, I fell in love with the program."

Smith was a team captain for the Lady Devils and earned Second Team East District honors this past season. She was also a four-year team scholar athlete and received the Eastern District Senior Scholastic Award.

She credited Coaches Matt McCandlish and Todd Riley for helping her grow as a player.

"Their great coaches, and they made us play a tough schedule," she said. "We changed leagues and played against a lot of good teams. That has made me better and will prepare me for the college competition."

The support of her parents and family have been key to Smith's career. She is glad to be able to stay close to home so they can continue to watch her play.

"My parents drove me all around the state since I played travel ball. They gave me a lot of support throughout my career," she said. "It's emotional to have this day. I'm excited to keep playing, and their support means everything to me."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Soccer draws Zanesville's Smith to Muskingum

