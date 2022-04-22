ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio congresswoman Oakar, C.J. Prentiss, others to join Nina Turner to celebrate women, Turner a Democratic candidate for Ohio's 11th congressional district seat.... The public event is free and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served

By Our Writers
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio –The Nina Turner for Congress campaign will celebrate women at a special reception on Sat, April 23, 2022 at 1pm in Garden City at 3386 Turtle Road in Shaker Hts, a Cleveland suburb. The open-to-the-public event is free and heavy...

