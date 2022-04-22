Managing Your Remote Work Day

Years ago, it was not uncommon for lawyers to stay at law firms for years, if not decades, as they progressed in their careers. Indeed, many law firms invest time and money on associates in the hope that these attorneys will stay at shops for a long time and become part of the fabric of a firm. However, in recent years, it is not uncommon for lawyers to move from firm to firm in search of better salaries, benefits, and other advantageous. I personally worked at four different law firms in the seven or so years I practiced law before starting my own shop. However, solo practitioners may have a difficult time getting back into the associate hiring process, and lawyers should keep this in mind when they decide to begin solo practice.

