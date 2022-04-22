ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing Your Remote Work Day

By Iffy Ibekwe
I’ve spent the better part of three years working remotely. As companies begin to insist on going back to the office, I proudly hold out as one of the law firms that is happy to be catapulted into remote working conditions. I started as a solo practitioner in...

hackernoon.com

How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
CNBC

Blind, the anonymous job review site that has HR departments on notice

Blind, which bills itself as a "trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most," is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office. The network's popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing...
Phys.org

Hiring friends and family might actually be good for business—new research

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose "values aligned in the things that you care about". This, he said, was akin to "choosing a friend or a life partner". He went on to state that many young people were too "objective-focused" and "not focused enough on connections and … people".
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
Hr Morning

Study: Two benefits will keep, attract employees

Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
abovethelaw.com

Quitting Solo Practice Can Be Difficult

Years ago, it was not uncommon for lawyers to stay at law firms for years, if not decades, as they progressed in their careers. Indeed, many law firms invest time and money on associates in the hope that these attorneys will stay at shops for a long time and become part of the fabric of a firm. However, in recent years, it is not uncommon for lawyers to move from firm to firm in search of better salaries, benefits, and other advantageous. I personally worked at four different law firms in the seven or so years I practiced law before starting my own shop. However, solo practitioners may have a difficult time getting back into the associate hiring process, and lawyers should keep this in mind when they decide to begin solo practice.
US News and World Report

Law Applicants With Accounting Backgrounds

Now that federal tax day has passed, many accountants and bookkeepers may finally have some time on their hands to think about next steps for their career. Law school may be especially appealing for accountants who hope to work on legal or policy issues, or leverage their experience to start lucrative careers in business, corporate finance, compliance or tax law.
Phys.org

Variable schedules harm workers and businesses

Variable work schedules—which employers increasingly use to maximize profits amid unpredictable market conditions—can actually undermine organizational performance, especially in crisis periods such as the pandemic, according to Cornell research. In a new study, doctoral student Hyesook Chung found that managers who rely on less stable variable work schedules...
psychologytoday.com

Communicating with Your Health Care Provider

Open communication can feel challenging but is the key to a successful doctor-patient relationship. You should always feel you are treated with kindness and respect. Asking questions helps you and the doctor, so it can be useful to take notes into your visits and follow up until you feel understood.
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
ZDNet

Top 10 tech jobs for extroverts

Extroverts are a group that tends to be high-energy, outgoing, and attracted to socializing. According to Psychology Today, the majority of Americans are extroverted. While many imagine the information technology field as an introvert haven, great tech jobs for extroverts exist, too. Often mischaracterized as needy, confrontational, and afraid of...
