Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Correctional Officer pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle drugs into prison

By Joe Espy
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Charlotte County Correctional Officer has plead guilty to attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.

According to court documents, in June 2021 the Officer identified as 28-year-old Fort Myers man Troy Cole, agreed to smuggle methamphetamine on three separate occasions and provided an inmate with contraband at the prison he worked at.

Cole agreed to do so in exchange for payments of $400, $1,000 and $4,000 respectively.

During each occasion, Cole picked up a package containing what he believed were the controlled substances and then entered CCI. Cole would then obscure the packages containing the purported controlled substances and notify the inmate that they were available for retrieval.

