ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

About 1 in 4 older Latinos, Blacks report discrimination when seeking health care

By Tat Bellamy-Walker
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a quarter of Latino and Black older adults reported facing racial discrimination at the doctor’s office, making it harder for them to receive the care they need, according to a study from the Commonwealth Fund released Thursday. The findings showed that patients of color ages 60 or...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 144

Quest 1
2d ago

More racism come on that's all you gotta write about.they don't want to write about the border,inflation, market sinking,crime,100,000 fetynal deaths last year that's no big deal

Reply(13)
38
Never Quit
1d ago

if these people have never gone to a doctor as a white person, nor ever stayed in the hospital as a white person....... then how do they "know" that white people get treated differently? We all get frustrated with our doctors and hospitals...just because they don't like the way things turned out they think it's because of race?

Reply(2)
31
Simplycomplicated
1d ago

I worked in healthcare for 30 years. Nothing could be further from the truth. No evidence of discrimination in health care. Article is just a headline and nothing else.

Reply(1)
22
Related
Daily Mail

Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet

New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers'. On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Kamala Harris Demands Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the word out on the Black maternal health crisis during Black Maternal Health Week. With studies showing how Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, the VP has deemed it a “national crisis.” Harris took to the University of California on Thursday to call out the United States for having the worst maternal mortality rate among all developed countries, HuffPost reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Drawing from the Black church, a psychologist pushes to reshape mental health care

BALTIMORE - The day after the American Psychological Association's newest leader pitched her vision for the organization to dozens of her colleagues in D.C., she walked into Maryland's oldest Black church and stepped up to the wooden pulpit where her father and grandfather used to preach. "Hallelujah," Thema Bryant, 48,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Racial Discrimination#Health Disparities#Latinos#Racism#The Commonwealth Fund
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
NBC News

NBC News

347K+
Followers
43K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy