R-3 approved Jordan Valley playground

Renewed interest from several past members along with some new faces that enjoy learning about Laclede County history has led to a reorganization of The Laclede County Historical Society after being inactive for years. The group met in March at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library to look at possibilities for organizing a new Laclede County historical group. The group discussed the potential of moving forward and using the library as the focal point for sharing and displaying the history of the county. Several members across the county with interest in history came together to discuss the potential. Another group that meets at the library with a common interest in the history of the county is the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, a metal detecting club with several members who have a lifetime of historical knowledge. David and Teresa Chuber, and Noah Smothers are metal detectors with a deep interest in history. The president of the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, Bruce Owen, along with vice president Mike Boggs attended the meeting. Many of the historical artifacts the library has in possession revolve around the history of Route 66. Dan Slais, a retired park ranger for Bennett Spring State Park, geology teacher and author, has an extensive knowledge and interest in the history of the area. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO