Amarillo, TX

Xcel Energy offers tips on planting trees for Earth Day

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is offering up tips on planting the right trees to help the environment and save on energy cost for Earth Day. “Trees are highly valued in our Texas and New Mexico communities,” said Brad Baldridge, director of Customer and Community Relations for Xcel Energy in...

97.9 WGRD

Plan on Fertilizing Your Lawn? Be Prepared To Pay A Lot

If you have some fertilizing to do this spring, be prepared to pay a lot for it thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues. One of my best friends owns his own lawn fertilizing business and last spring he popped up to do some fishing. While we were fishing he brought up a fertilizer shortage and I said, "Hey, I just bought some fertilizer and the price seemed about the same," then he replied, "You better go back and get some for next year because there will be a shortage."
AGRICULTURE
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
KFDA

UPDATE: Grass fire North of Amarillo now 30% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Resources with Texas A&M Forest Service along with other fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire North of Amarillo in Potter County. Borger will close SH 136 at Fritch and detour traffic to SH 207 due to the fire and smoke. Also SH...
AMARILLO, TX
KTEN.com

Tips for Landscaping on a Budget

Originally Posted On: https://smldmv.com/tips-for-landscaping-on-a-budget/. Breathing new life into your landscape does not have to be an expensive project. In fact, there are many exciting and creative ways to spruce up your property without spending a lot of money. No matter what type of budget you have set aside for your...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

How to Schedule Plantings for Year-Round Garden Harvests

One of the things that new gardeners most often ask me is how they can work out when to sow what, and when to undertake key jobs in their garden. Getting your timing right is one of the most important factors in determining how successful you will be in a food-producing garden. Of course, your gardening year will look different depending on precisely where you live and on what you choose to grow. But these tips may help you to create your own timetable for year-round growing in your garden.
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

