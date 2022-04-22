ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Worker shortage: Cafe uses robot to deliver plates to customers

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUWATOSA, Wis. — A worker shortage has one Wauwatosa cafe turning to an unusual alternative to bring orders to customers. Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe on West Burleigh Street now has a robot bringing food to tables. Human workers still prepare and plate meals, but the new robot...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Co-op to ditch use-by dates on its yoghurt to cut waste

The Co-op is removing use-by dates from its own-brand yoghurt in an attempt to address the problem of millions of pots that are still safe to eat being wasted each year. Instead, starting next month, the Co-op’s own yoghurts will carry a best-before date, with shoppers encouraged to “use their judgment” to gauge if they are edible. About 42,000 tonnes of yoghurt – £100m worth – is thrown away in British homes each year because it is out of date, according to the food waste charity Wrap. Half are dumped in unopened packs.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

10 Smart Tips for Properly Stocking and Organizing Your Pantry, According to Grocery Store Workers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If cooking is an art, then keeping your groceries organized is more of a science. This goes here. That goes there. Systems in your fridge, pantry, and cabinets don’t just keep things neat — they make sure you can easily see what you have. And that means you’ll waste less food and you’ll cut down on buying things you already have (but didn’t realize). Being able to see what you have might even inspire you to cook more often: “When your pantry is organized and intelligible, you’re more likely to prepare and enjoy your food than cave into eating out,” says Lauren Lyons, general manager of Kensington Community Food Co-op in Philadelphia.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Wisn 12
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Food and Grocery Retailers in North America

Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKMI

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
marketplace.org

Food businesses across the UK pivot again as crowds return to restaurants, shops

Consumer-facing food businesses changed — seemingly permanently — as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With COVID-19 ravaging countries across the world, restaurants, wholesalers and grocery stores had to find new ways to keep people fed and their businesses alive. Instead of welcoming people to tables or into shops, they were sending out everything from gourmet meals to cardboard boxes stuffed full with fresh fruit and veggies.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy