Desoto County, MS

4 inmates "walk off" from DeSoto County Detention Facility

 2 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Four inmates "walked off" from the DeSoto County Detention Facility on Friday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff’s...

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
Four men wanted for escaping DeSoto County jail captured

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured. DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges. The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office […]
UPDATED: Two escaped inmates back in custody

Two fugitives who walked off from the DeSoto County Detention Facility on Friday are back in custody. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Cesar Martinez and Juan Monsivais were apprehended in Shelby County Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff's Fugitive Team. The other two escapees,...
