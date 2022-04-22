ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio awarded $214M in federal funds for transportation investments

By Mahoning Matters staff
Cover picture for the articleThe state of Ohio will receive $214.6 million in federal funding for transportation investments. The funding, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help provide more transportation options,...

