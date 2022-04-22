ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FTR Say That Their Match on AEW Dynamite Was Their Idea

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are set to fight each other on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), the ‘Top Guys’ of FTR said that the idea for the match was...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Wyatt Family Reunites In New Photo

In a new image posted to Twitter, the Wyatt Family, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan), and Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), reunite and pose with each of their four fingers extended. Scherr explains that along with the late, talented Brodie Lee as a part of their family, they make up the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

LA Knight Adds New Member To His Knight Model Management Faction

As PWMania.com previously reported, LA Knight ended up working as a manager for Mace in a dark match prior to the April 15th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. In a dark match segment prior to the April 22nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, LA Knight introduced Mansoor as the newest member of the new Knight Model Management faction. Mansoor was at ringside along with LA Knight as Mace had a match against Ivar of the Viking Raiders.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ricky Steamboat has major personal problems

One of the most technical athletes in past WWE history is definitely Ricky Steamboat, also called The Dragon by fans and the company, for his movements are very similar to the famous fire-breathing monster from mythology. During his career in the rings of the WCW and the then WWF, Ricky...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns To TV And Turns Heel

WWE has apparently turned Xia Li heel. This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a brief backstage promo from Li, who declared that she is only looking out for herself moving forward. “My name is Xia Li,” she said. “I was The Protector, but I see no one worthy of...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Addresses The Health of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

It was reported in 2021 that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was living in an assisted living facility for those dealing with dementia. During an interview with HighSpots.com, Mick Foley commented on Funk’s condition:. “Terry is doing better than it was reported. So, I will tell you he...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Out Of Action With Another Injury

Top Flight’s Darius Martin is reportedly injured again. Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, plus one match for Republic of Lucha and one match for Warrior Wrestling, but now he is back on the shelf.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Told Vince McMahon He Would Shorten His Name

Over the last few years fans have seen quite a few WWE Superstars get their names shortened to one word such as Theory, and Riddle. But there certainly some iconic last names in the world of professional wrestling, and Matt Hardy has definitely made a name for himself throughout his career.
WWE
Financial World

Jay Lethal: I would love to meet 'him' in the ring

Although many believed that ROH would disappear, Tony Khan surprised everyone and decided to take over the company. Jay Lethal talked about ROH. “I sadly, and I don’t speak for everyone, I just speak for myself, I was one of the people who thought the company was officially done,” he said for The TWC Show, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raquel Rodriguez's reaction to WWE changing her name

Raquel Rodriguez, who is becoming increasingly popular in the WWE, has experienced a strange situation. In an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, she revealed how her name was changed in WWE. It did not seem to affect her, and she accepted such a decision. “They just basically...
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: A new threat for Roman Reigns

After the huge victory obtained in the main event of the second day of Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns went on his journey without being stopped by anyone, with Wrestlemania Backlash approaching inexorably and with Reigns, who's now exceeded the 600 days as a Universal champion. The WWE is now building...
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes wants to bring back an old title?

One of the most important returns in recent weeks for the entire pro-wrestling world, was undoubtedly that of Cody Rhodes in the WWE rings, with the former Intercontinental champion and former AEW TNT champion, who after spending several years away from the WWE wanted to return to the federation, letting his agreement with the Khans expire and returning to Wrestlemania, the flagship of the WWE McMahon.
WWE

