Movies

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 Top Fandango's Most Anticipated Summer 2022 Movies List

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're now closer to the summer movie season where a lot of tentpole films are set to be released. However, what makes it more special this year is that it looks like we're almost back to the usual summer season that we know of since the last two years didn't have...

epicstream.com

Distractify

The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several Superheroes

It's time to add a few more members to the family. The upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is quickly approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding well-beloved actors to the mix.
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Jurassic World
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Refuses to Return as Jack Sparrow in More Pirates of the Caribbean Films After Disney Firing

There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Benzinga

Hulu Goes Offline On Thursday Evening, Users Outrage On Twitter

The Hulu streaming service experienced operating difficulties on Thursday evening as viewers across the U.S. began complaining online that they could not access the service. What Happened: Outage tracking website Downdetector.com began to receive complaints about viewers’ inability to access Hulu at around 8:00 p.m. EDT. The hashtag #HuluDown...
CinemaBlend

After Joining Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa Has Boarded Yet Another Blockbuster

Once Jason Momoa was best known for his roles on TV shows like Stargate Atlantis and Game of Thrones, but now he’s a full-blown movie star. From his outings as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to playing Duncan Idaho in Dune, this man is among the cream of Hollywood’s crop, and we learned back in late January that Momoa will be lending his talents to Fast & Furious 10. Almost three full months later, now it’s been revealed that Momoa has added yet another blockbuster to his lineup of upcoming movies.
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
BGR.com

New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot might have spoiled a big secret

We’re exactly two weeks away from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere. But that means we’re going to see more Doctor Strange 2 TV spots in the coming days, and they will include additional footage to keep us entertained. One of the new Multiverse of...
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
TechRadar

Netflix cancels multiple shows amid huge subscriber loss

Netflix is already cancelling multiple shows and movies after its recent subscriber and financial problems. According to The Wrap, the streaming giant has pulled the plug on numerous in-development Netflix shows. The company's animation department has been hit hardest by the issues currently plaguing Netflix, which has suffered downturns in its market value and subscriber base since the turn of the year.
